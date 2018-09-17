× Expand Annette Knapstein "Morning Glow" by Annette Knapstein.

press release: Annette Knapstein has more than 20 colored photographs from her "Optimistic by Nature" series at Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser Street, Verona. The exhibit is free and will be up through early 2019. Hours for the winery vary so it's best to call ahead at (608) 497-1056. Contact information: Annette Knapstein, (608) 444-4144, www.annetteknapstein.com