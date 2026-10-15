Annie Emmenegger, Jason Edward, JT Spartz

× Expand CAH Promotions JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow. JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow.

media release: Harmonious: A Songwriter's Showcase

Annie Emmenegger is a Madison-based singer-songwriter whose vocal style gives nods to Patsy Cline and Lorde. She is lead singer for Annie and the Oakies, and performs with the Grouvin Family Band and Flyin' by the Seat, a trio focused on country and blues. Her songs are largely influenced by her adventures in the Pacific Northwest, where she lived and played for 11 years.

Jason Edward is a singer-songwriter who draws on music of his cassette-era youth. Melodic, guitar-driven songs rooted in common experiences—relationships, memories, aging, and the people and moments that leave a mark—with a recurring belief that the struggle is the best part of the story.

James Travis (JT) Spartz hosts and organizes the Harmonious series. His work with local alt.-country rockers Dogtown Hollow includes two recent EPs, nominations for Americana Artist of the Year in 2024 and 2025 (Midwest Country Music Organization), and winner of Country Performer of the Year in 2026 (Madison Area Music Awards).