media release: Rain Garden Sessions: Every Wednesday, 5pm-7pm, from May 29 through Labor Day, you can listen to some free music behind Willy East. Bring a chair or just stop by for a tune or three!

Annie Emmenegger is a Wisconsin-based roots singer-songwriter whose style has a strong connection to an older era of American folk and bluegrass. Emmenegger’s vocals are rich and soulful, she is lead singer for Madison based bluegrass band Annie and the Oakies. Performing since 2009, she has been a part of several other musical groups with a broad range of musical genres including alternative country and folk rock. Her influences include Gillian Welch, Tony Rice, Townes Van Zandt, as well as the Cascade Mountains where she lived and played for almost 10 years.