6:30 pm on 7/24, 5:30 pm on 7/25 and 1 pm, 7/26.

media release: Middleton Parks & Recreation/The Middleton Youth Theater is excited to announce its upcoming production of Annie Junior, a heartwarming adaptation of the timeless Broadway classic that’s sure to delight audiences of all ages. Performances will take place from July 24 to 26 at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, and tickets are now on sale.

Set during the Great Depression, Annie Junior follows the adventures of the spunky orphan Annie as she sets out to find the family she’s always dreamed of, changing the lives of everyone she meets along the way. Full of catchy songs, unforgettable characters, and an inspiring message of hope, this production is sure to bring smiles to the faces of both young and old.

Middleton Youth Theater’s talented cast and crew have been working diligently to bring this beloved story to life with energetic performances, charming choreography, and show-stopping musical numbers.

Mayor Emily Kuhn shared her enthusiasm for the production, stating, “Annie Junior embodies the optimism and resilience we all need, and Middleton Youth Theater’s dedication to nurturing young talent enriches our entire community. I encourage everyone to attend and support these incredible young performers.”

Tickets for Annie Junior are available now and can be purchased online at: https://middleton.recdesk.com/ Community/Program/Detail? programId=7301 through 12 pm on July 19th or at the doors the night of the performance. Don’t miss the chance to experience this delightful musical and support the arts in our community!