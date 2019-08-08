press release: Join Little Orphan Annie as she goes from Miss Hannigan’s orphanage to Mr. Warbucks’ mansion, warming the hearts of all she meets. Perform classic songs like “Tomorrow,” “Maybe,” & “Hard Knock Life.”

Every Three Week Summer Stage Session has a final performance in The Playhouse at Overture Center. Each performance features your local talented youth actors, who have worked extremely hard learning stage and life skills, while having lots of fun – all under the direction of great professional teaching artists!