7:30 & 10 pm, 11/1-2. $25.

media release: Annie Lederman is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer & actress based in Los Angeles, known for her quick-witted observation on life and pop culture.

Annie is the co-host of the hit podcast TRASH TUESDAY along with Khahlya Kuhn and Esther Povistky, which has gained a following with millennials. The podcast has had guests like Marc Maron, Nikki Glaser, & Bert Kreischer to name a few, and has over 22 million views on YouTube. She recently launched her own podcast, ANNIEWOOD where fans can get an inside look into her world with friends weekly.

Most recently Annie was featured in Showtime’s hit documentary mini-series THE COMEDY STORE alongside Jay Leno, David Letterman, Jim Carrey, and many other Comedy Store legends. Annie has performed and been a guest on all your favorite TV networks including Comedy Central (LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE & THIS IS NOT HAPPENING), MTV (GIRL CODE) , E! (CHELSEA LATELY), & TruTV (COMEDY KNOCKOUT, THE SOUP INVESTIGATES, & ADAM DEVINE’S HOUSE PARTY). In 2017, she also acted alongside Ron Livingston in the Cannes darling THE LONG DUMB ROAD.