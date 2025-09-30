7:30 pm on 6/19, 25-26 and 2 pm, 6/20-21 & 27.

media release: Leapin’ Lizards! Everyone’s favorite redhead is coming back to the stage!

Set in 1930s New York City, Annie tells the heartwarming story of a spirited young orphan who refuses to give up hope. Living under the watchful (and not-so-nice) eye of the infamous Miss Hannigan, Annie’s world changes when she’s chosen to spend Christmas at the mansion of billionaire Oliver Warbucks. What starts as a temporary visit quickly turns into an unforgettable adventure filled with laughter, love, and the search for Annie’s true family.

With unforgettable songs like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life”, this timeless classic bursts with energy, humor, and heart. Full of mischievous orphans, over-the-top villains, and one lovable pup, Annie is a musical for all ages that reminds us that no matter how hard life gets, there’s always hope just around the corner.

This show features a cast of adults and children and runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, with a 15 minute intermission.