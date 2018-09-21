Annihilation

press release: 2018 / USA / Sci-fi / 115 min. / R From the director of Ex Machina comes one of the year's most critically acclaimed thrillers. Biologist and former soldier Lena (Natalie Portman) is shocked when her missing husband (Oscar Isaac) comes home near death from a top-secret mission into The Shimmer, a mysterious quarantine zone no one has ever returned from. Now, Lena and her elite team must enter a beautiful, deadly world of mutated landscapes and creatures, to discover how to stop the growing phenomenon that threatens all life on Earth. Experience this visually stunning film that will leave you on the edge of your seat.