3rd Anniversary Commemoration of the Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine

media release: You are invited to join us as we gather to honor the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people and to remember the sacrifices made since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began three years ago. Please wear blue and yellow, bring posters in support of Ukraine and Ukrainian flags to create a display of solidarity.

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time and location:

1:00 PM: Gathering at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Madison, WI [corner by State Street]

Gathering at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Madison, WI [corner by State Street] 2:00–3:00 PM: Community Fellowship in the Guild Hall of Grace Episcopal Church, 116 West Washington Ave.

What to Expect:

During the Capitol gathering, you’ll hear from invited speakers, including members of the Ukrainian community, representatives from the Ukrainian Student Association at UW-Madison, and other voices of solidarity and advocacy.

The fellowship hour at Grace Community Church will offer an opportunity to connect with others, reflect, and engage in meaningful conversations over light refreshments.

Purpose:

This event serves as a time to come together as a community to show solidarity, offer support, and reflect on the ongoing impact of this conflict on Ukraine and the global community. We welcome all community members who wish to stand in unity for victorious and just peace for Ukraine.

The event is organized and co-sponsored by Friends of Ukraine, Madison and CREECA, UW-Madison