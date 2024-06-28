press release: Circus World Anniversary Days – June 28 – July 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate Circus World Anniversary Days, a four-day long, 65th anniversary event—all for an out-of-this-world admission rate of only $6. Circus World opened in 1959 with just two buildings on less than an acre of property and included six circus wagons at an admission price of 60 cents, which is the equivalent of $6 today. Over the past 65 years, Circus World has added over 200 wagons and historic vehicles, several new and historic buildings, and more than 60 acres of exhibits to explore. Come witness the timeless traditions of the circus during this special anniversary celebration!