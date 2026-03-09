media release: The Tibetan community in Wisconsin, joined by local leaders and supporters, will gather at 10:00 AM on March 10, 2026, in front of the City County Building to commemorate the 67th Anniversary of Tibetan Uprising Day and honor the thousands of Tibetans who lost their lives resisting Chinese rule.

The event will include remarks from the Congressman Mark Pocan, County Executive Melissa Agard, and representatives from the Mayor’s Office. In recognition of the day, the Governor, County Executive, and Mayor have each issued proclamations declaring March 10 as “Tibet Day.” These proclamations will be presented during the ceremony.

As a symbol of solidarity with the Tibetan people and in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives, the Tibetan national flag will be raised in front of the City-County Building.

On March 10, 1959, tens of thousands of Tibetans in Lhasa rose in a peaceful uprising against the Chinese government’s occupation of Tibet and to protect His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The protest was brutally suppressed by Chinese military forces, leading to the deaths of thousands and forcing the HH The Dalai Lama to flee into exile in India.

Sixty-seven years later, Tibetans inside Tibet continue to face severe repression. International human rights organizations have documented widespread restrictions on religious freedom, cultural expression, and language rights. Tibetan children are increasingly forced into Mandarin-only education systems, threatening the survival of the Tibetan language and identity.

The Chinese government also criminalizes peaceful expressions of Tibetan identity. Displaying the Tibetan national flag or possessing a photograph of His Holiness the Dalai Lama can result in arrest, imprisonment, or harsh punishment. Monasteries remain under heavy surveillance, and religious institutions are tightly controlled by the state.

More recently, Chinese authorities have intensified efforts to refer to Tibet exclusively as “Xizang,” a policy many Tibetans view as an attempt to erase Tibet’s historical identity and normalize Chinese rule over the region.

“March 10 is a solemn day for Tibetans everywhere,” said Younten Tsering, President of Wisconsin Tibetan Association. “We gather not only to remember the thousands who sacrificed their lives in 1959, but also to speak out for the millions of Tibetans who continue to live without basic human rights. By raising the Tibetan flag here in Madison, we stand in solidarity with the people of Tibet and reaffirm that their struggle for freedom and dignity must not be forgotten.”

Members of the public, community leaders, and supporters of human rights are invited to attend.