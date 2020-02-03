Another Version of the Truth: The Gift

press release: Anaerobic: relating to, involving, or requiring an absence of free oxygen.

Anarchy: a state of disorder due to absence or non recognition of authority.

Anaerobic Anarchy - Not your average fitness event! Join us the first Monday of every month for this evening session accompanied by a projected live show. This Month we bring you the phenomenal, entirely fan shot and produced, NIN - The Gift. By participating in this event you are agreeing to exercise at your own risk.

$5 suggested dono at the door.

What To Bring.

- your body (highly recommended)

- yoga mat (highly recommended)

- running/tennis shoes (highly recommended)

- flexible clothing (recommended)

- workout glove (recommended)

- push up bar (i like em)

feel free to bring anything else you want:

medicine ball, kettlebells, dumbbells etc...

pull up bars and extremely loud high energy music provided.