Another Version of the Truth: The Gift
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Anaerobic: relating to, involving, or requiring an absence of free oxygen.
Anarchy: a state of disorder due to absence or non recognition of authority.
Anaerobic Anarchy - Not your average fitness event! Join us the first Monday of every month for this evening session accompanied by a projected live show. This Month we bring you the phenomenal, entirely fan shot and produced, NIN - The Gift. By participating in this event you are agreeing to exercise at your own risk.
$5 suggested dono at the door.
What To Bring.
- your body (highly recommended)
- yoga mat (highly recommended)
- running/tennis shoes (highly recommended)
- flexible clothing (recommended)
- workout glove (recommended)
- push up bar (i like em)
feel free to bring anything else you want:
medicine ball, kettlebells, dumbbells etc...
pull up bars and extremely loud high energy music provided.