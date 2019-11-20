Another Voice Sings: Uruguayan Women Poets

press release: Uruguay, with only 3.3 million people, is the smallest Spanish speaking country in South America, but it has long and strong tradition of women poets. Join us for a celebration of contemporary Uruguayan women poeta with work read by the poet’s translators, local poets and MFAs from the UW-Madison Creative Writing Program.

Jesse Lee Kercheval is the author of fourteen books of fiction, memoir and poetry and also a translator, specializing in Uruguayan poetry. Her translations include The Invisible Bridge: Selected Poems of Circe Maia and Fable of an Inconsolable Man, by Javier Etchevarren. She is the editor of the anthologies Earth, Water and Sky: An Bilingual Anthology of Environmental Poetry and América invertida: An Anthology of Emerging Uruguayan Poets. She is currently the Zona Gale Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she is the Director of the Program in Creative Writing.

William Blair is the publisher and editor of Song Bridge Press and the translator of The Other Island of the Songs by Uruguayan poet Maria Eugenia Vaz Ferreira.

Jeannine Marie Pitas is a poet and translator of the Uruguayan poet Marosa di Giorgio’s The History of Violets and I Remember Nightfall and author of the poetry collection, Things Seen and Unseen. She teaches at the University of Dubuque.