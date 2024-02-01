media release: Germany | 2023 | DCP | 93 min. | German with English subtitles

Director: Wim Wenders

As he did in Pina (2011), director Wenders makes full use of the latest in 3-D technology to craft a suitably visionary portrait of another acclaimed and forward-thinking German artist: Anselm Kiefer. Filmed primarily in the artist’s vast, 200-acre property-cum-studio, Wenders uses ultra-high resolution 3-D to photograph Kiefer’s massive artworks in almost sculptural detail. “Wenders continues to push the boundaries of 3D filmmaking with a visually-striking documentary that pulls the audience into the artistic process” (Sight & Sound).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison! Our popular Madison Premieres series continues on Thursday nights from January 25-February 29! Join us for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from a major new works by arthouse icons (like Wim Wenders Anselm in 3-D!), invigorating debut features (Julio Torres’ Problemista and Felipe Gálvez Haberle’s The Settlers), an action-packed international blockbuster (Concrete Utopia from South Korea), and more! This calendar’s selection begins with a movie ranked high on many critics “Best of 2023” lists, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.