ONLINE: Answering the Call: Gardening for a Better Life

January - May 2021, Thursdays, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Plants, animals, and microbes have an essential role to fill in our gardens. As gardeners, we have a responsibility to recognize and respect all beings’ contributions to healthy garden ecosystems. If we listen to life’s call, we can nurture gardens that provide for all members of the garden community. Join us for a special 5-part lecture series to learn how we can support all life in the garden - creating spaces where all life belongs.

Lectures include: 60-minute presentation on ZOOM, followed by 30 minute Q&A with the presenter.

May 27: Answering the Call - Gardening for a Better Life

Presented by Olbrich Botanical Gardens horticulturists -

Jeff Epping, Director of Horticulture

Erin Presley, Herb, Wildflower & Pond Garden Horticulturist

Katey Pratt, Rose & Event Garden Horticulturist

Join Olbrich’s horticulturists, Jeff Epping, Katey Pratt and Erin Presley, for a look at how they are gardening better based on the concepts we have learned throughout this lecture series. They will illustrate ways that they are gardening to create a better quality of life, not only for gardeners, but for the intricate web of creatures that live and prosper in them. They will share their designs and time-saving gardening techniques to give you more time to appreciate the bees, butterflies, birds and living beauty that has taken up safe haven in your earth-friendly garden sanctuary.