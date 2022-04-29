ONLINE: Dante After Dante

press release: The Department of French and Italian at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is very happy to share with you the program of our International Symposium “Dante after Dante", a multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, and multimedia conference to be held online on April 29-30, 2022.

Beyond paper sessions on Dante in/and filmmaking, economy, visual arts, the conference will focus on Dante’s reception in the African-American community in the US, in world film and literature, classical and contemporary music. This event will pair in a unique way these more traditional modes of academic inquiry with dance performances in collaboration with Li Chiao-Ping and her Dance Troupe (with a choreography inspired by Dante’s Inferno), and with a series of film screenings at the UW Cinematheque. Find the schedule at the event webpage: https://frit.wisc.edu/event/ dante-after-dante-2/

In order to participate, please register in advance for this meeting

We look forward to welcoming you all to the Symposium. For info about schedule, venue, how to participate: quaini@wisc.edu

