Anthony Bruno Quartet

media release: Anthony Bruno, saxophone Julius Tucker, keys. James Sims, drums Vinny Kabat, bass

Anthony Bruno blends instrumental jazz with influences from indie rock and R&B, creating infectious arrangements, mood-rich soundscapes, and grooves that resonate with every listener.

Genre-bending saxophonist Anthony Bruno is a distinguished and in-demand Chicago musician who has honed his craft performing around the world with artists such as Wynton Marsalis, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Larry Carlton (Steely Dan), Bobby Watson, Jeff Hamilton, Joel Ross, Gerald Clayton, Sean Jones, Bobby Broom (Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins), Melissa Aldana, and Mary Wilson of The Supremes (to name a few). Since 2020, he has had a burgeoning career as a solo artist, crafting songs that combine lyrical melodies with complex musicality. Bruno's music is rooted in jazz but draws from pop, rock and R&B. He writes and plays unapologetically from the soul, combining these genres in a unique way that has won praise at jazz clubs and festivals all across the country.

Bruno has released 5 albums and 10 singles of his own including his latest album, Cefalù, a sonic story about places known and fantasized. He has garnered over 3.4 million Spotify streams for his releases and has been selected to 14 Spotify Editorial Playlists ranging from Contemporary Jazz to R&B, as well as 2 YouTube Music Editorial Playlists. His newest album, Blue Velvet, releases in June, 2025. Bruno has also performed at various prestigious music festivals such as the New York City Winter Jazz Festival, the Chicago Jazz Festival, and the Chicago Blues Festival.