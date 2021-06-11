Anthony Deutsch Trio

press release: Join us for an evening of music with three musicians coming together to share in the bliss of improvisation and love of American music.

Anthony Deutsch and Devin Drobka, both hailing from Milwaukee are joined by the mighty Billy Peterson from the Twin Cities. Each bringing their own life experiences and eclectic tastes to the bandstand, it is sure to be an engaging and exciting exploration of sound.

Two shows: 7 PM & 9 PM, $20/show

Sponsored by BlueStem Jazz.

Production: Cafe Coda

Sounds: Papa Scott

This event will be live-streamed as usual. Support live music, pls donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive