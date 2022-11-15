media release: Virtual Event: This event is in partnership with the following Bookstores: An Unlikely Story, Bank Square Books, Belmont Books, Books & Books, Brookline Booksmith, Book Cellar, BookHampton, Book Stall, The Bookworm, Inc., Boulder Bookstore, Browseabout Books, Copperfields, Doylestown Bookshop, Gibson's Bookstore, Harvard Bookstore, King's English Bookshop, Literati Bookstore, Main Point Books, Malaprops, Mystery to Me, Northshire, Novel., Oblong Books, Odyssey Bookshop, Parnassus, Porter Square Books, R.J. Julia, Raven Bookstore, Schuler Books, Third Place Books, Warwick's, Wellesley Books, Wesleyan R.J. Julia

Thrown into prison and fearing for both his personal future and his writing career, Anthony is the prime suspect and when a second theater critic is found to have died in mysterious circumstances, the net closes in. Ever more desperate, he realizes that only one man can help him. But will Hawthorne take the call? With a cast of characters that all have a motive, The Twist of a Knife has distinct echoes of Agatha Christie, which will delight Anthony Horowitz fans and new readers alike.

One of the world’s most prolific and successful writers, Anthony Horowitz may have committed more (fictional) murders than any other living author, working across so many media, from books, to TV, film, plays and journalism. Several of his previous novels were instant New York Times bestsellers. His bestselling Alex Rider series for Young Adults has sold more than 19 million copies worldwide. As a TV screenwriter he created both Midsomer Murders and the BAFTA-winning Foyle’s War on PBS; other TV work includes Poirot and the widely acclaimed mini-series Collision and Injustice. His award-winning novel Magpie Murders has been adapted into a six-part miniseries that’s now on BritBox, written by Horowitz himself and staring Lesley Manville. It will be on PBS Masterpiece this fall 2022. He lives in London.

Horowitz will be in conversation with Shari Lapena, the author of six internationally bestselling thrillers, including The Couple Next Door and Not A Happy Family. All of her books have been NY Times and UK Sunday Times bestsellers; three have been Richard and Judy Book Club picks. Her books have been sold into 38 territories. She lives in Canada.