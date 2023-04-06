7:30 & 10 pm, 4/6-8, Comedy on State.

media release: Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He can currently be heard on his critically acclaimed podcast THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT alongside co-host, Gregg Rosenthal. He created the Comedy Central series GOOD TALK WITH ANTHONY JESELNIK, which he starred in, as well. His second Netflix special, FIRE IN THE MATERNITY WARD, was released in 2019 to rave reviews. Anthony starred in and created THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE, which ran for two seasons on Comedy Central. Anthony has written for and appeared on several roasts for Comedy Central, most notably THE ROAST OF DONALD TRUMP and THE ROAST OF CHARLIE SHEEN. Anthony has performed on CONAN, THE TONIGHT SHOW, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE and was the first ever stand-up comic to appear on LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON. He has also written for LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON and received an Emmy Nomination for his work on A NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS: AN OVERBOOKED CONCERT FOR AUTISM EDUCATION. Anthony was named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch in 2008 and one of Comedy Central’s Hot Comics in 2009. In 2010, Anthony released his debut comedy album, SHAKESPEARE, through Comedy Central Records. In 2013, he released CALIGULA, his first hour long special, to critical acclaim. His first Netflix special, THOUGHTS & PRAYERS, launched in 2015. His second Netflix special, FIRE IN A MATERNITY WARD, came out in 2019. Anthony hosted season nine of NBC’s LAST COMIC STANDING alongside judges Norm Macdonald, Roseanne Barr and Keenen Ivory Wayans.