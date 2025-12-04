media release:Anthony Jeselnik is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian. Over the past 25 years, he has performed all across the globe and has written, produced, and starred in three Netflix comedy specials: Thoughts and Prayers, Fire in the Maternity Ward, and his latest, Bones and All. Jeselnik also wrote, produced, and starred in the comedy special Caligula and the stand-up album Shakespeare. In addition to his stand-up, Jeselnik is an Emmy-nominated writer who created, produced, and starred in the cult-classic television series Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik and The Jeselnik Offensive, alongside his breakout performances on The Roast of Donald Trump and The Roast of Charlie Sheen.