Anthony Jeselnik

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:Anthony Jeselnik is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian. Over the past 25 years, he has performed all across the globe and has written, produced, and starred in three Netflix comedy specials: Thoughts and PrayersFire in the Maternity Ward, and his latest, Bones and All. Jeselnik also wrote, produced, and starred in the comedy special Caligula and the stand-up album Shakespeare. In addition to his stand-up, Jeselnik is an Emmy-nominated writer who created, produced, and starred in the cult-classic television series Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik and The Jeselnik Offensive, alongside his breakout performances on The Roast of Donald Trump and The Roast of Charlie Sheen.

Info

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
608-256-0099
Google Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-05 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-05 21:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-05 21:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-05 21:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-05 21:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-06 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-06 21:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-06 21:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-06 21:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-06 21:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Anthony Jeselnik - 2026-03-07 19:00:00 ical