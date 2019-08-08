Anthony Lamar, Shawndell Marks, Travis Agnew, Katie Burns, Tim Ruesink

press release: Songwriters Circle Wisconsin: There and Back Again

Hosted by Anthony Lamar Brown and Johnny Sparkle

ANTHONY LAMAR(R)...Introspective, faith-based R&B and Soul, full of honesty and personal reflection. For the past 13 years, Anthony has shared life experiences through his writings, music videos, and community events and projects. Love, ambition, and happiness, are just a few themes that run consistently throughout his musical creations. Anthony is the winner of more than a half dozen of the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Awards, a past nominee for Song of the Year at the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards, and the writer and producer for the 2011 UW-Madison, Badger Football Rose Bowl Theme Song and Music Video, "We're Smelling Roses".

SHAWNDELL MARKS...Wisconsin native and 12-time Madison Area Music Association award-winning artist, Shawndell Marks grew up surrounded by music. Shawndell fronts her own original band and is involved with several area music projects including Girls Rock Camp, keyboardist in the Madison Sing It Sister Madison house band, trio Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets and various studio projects. Vocal stylings sound a little like Norah Jones meets Fleetwood Mac, with a pinch of Tori Amos and Fiona Apple. Vocal stylings sound a little like Norah Jones and a little like Stevie Nicks.

TRAVIS AGNEW...Madison native Travis Agnew has lived all over the United States and has traveled the globe gathering a flood of experiences. From the sun and surf of Florida, to the mountainous landscape of Colorado, his music is as diverse as his travels. Travis mixes a wide variety of flavors and sounds into his music, with styles ranging from alternative country, folk, rock, reggae and blues. Travis writes passionate songs with energy and grit that wrestle with brokenness, love and forgiveness. You might even catch a bit of music comedy.

KATIE BURNS is a singer/songwriter based out of Mineral Point, Wisconsin. Katie counts her hometown, Omaha Nebraska, among her musical influences, and Wisconsin as her home and inspiration. Her songwriting is poetic. Her voice is ethereal and slightly Celtic. She is known for her use of minimalism in her imagery and her finger style guitar playing. As a veteran musician and songwriter, Katie has performed all over the Midwest for the past 20 years.

TIM RUESINK Singer-songwriter, originally from Kalamazoo, Michigan. A romantic at his core, Tim writes and sings about adventure, heartbreak, and in general, finding ones way in life. He started writing songs as soon as he learned to play the guitar - He felt like there were emotions, stories, and experiences that he could not communicate any other way. His tenor range and crafted lyrics are well suited for this coffee-house vibe.