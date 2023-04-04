Anthony McGill with UW Symphony Orchestra

media release: Principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, Anthony McGill, will join the UW-Symphony orchestra as a guest soloist under the direction of conductor Oriol Sans. McGill is the first African-American artist to hold a principal position in the NY Philharmonic. As one of classical music's most familiar figures, he was awarded the Avery Fisher Prize in 2020, and he previously performed at the inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Program to be announced.

General Admission: $13 ($8 with Concert Series Subscription)

UW-Madison Students: FREE

Virtual: $7

