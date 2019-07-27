Anthony Savage, Xavier

press release: Crucible Burlesque: Kings Court Showcase

Melani Khandroma, Madison's Maestro of Tease and Transformation is on vacation this month!

So, they called in a favor from Madison's own Casanova King... Anthony SAVAGE presents, The Kings Court Showcase! This month we are showcasing and ENTIRE Drag King Cast With Headliner hailing from the Twin Titties, the only Dirty Boi...XAVIER!

*MORE CAST ANNOUNCEMENTS COMING SOON*

Premium front row seats are available in advance for $15

*TICKET LINK TBA*

Door open at 8!

Show begins at 9!

Stay for the Continuum Dance party: CB Burlesque's Resident beatslayer DJ Cykophuk's sexy dance party after the show!!!