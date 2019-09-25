press release: Tales from Planet Earth (TfPE) originated more than a decade ago as a film festival under the direction of Gregg Mitman, Vilas Research and William Coleman Professor of History of Science, Medical History, and Environmental Studies, UW-Madison. Historically, TfPE has tried to link compelling narratives to the work of scholars and community organizations advocating for environmental and social justice.

This year, during the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies Year of the Environment which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Nelson Institute and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Institute will offer a series of film screenings throughout 2019-20 to highlight critical environmental topics.

Join the Nelson Institute for the world premiere of Anthropocene: The Human Epoch .

Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 7-9 p.m., Union South Marquee Theatre

This film will showcase the provocative and unforgettable experience of our species’ breadth and impact. Watch the award-winning team of Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, and Edward Burtynsky as they follow the Anthropocene Working Group, an international body of scientists who, after nearly 10 years of research, are arguing that the Holocene Epoch gave way to the Anthropocene Epoch in the mid-twentieth century, because of profound and lasting human changes to the Earth.

This FREE viewing is a part of a nationwide screening event on September 25, that coincides with the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York City.