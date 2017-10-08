Anti-Racism Workshop

press release:

Sundays from Oct. 8 thru Nov. 19 3:00 – 6:00 pm Lakeview Lutheran (4001 Mandrake Rd.)

Join us for an intensive seven-week workshop that examines how racism and white privilege affect our lives, communities, institutions, and movements for social justice, while developing strategies for prioritizing racial justice both individually and collectively. Our methods seek to engage heads, hearts and voices in a creative, transformative process. Workshop participants share food and stories to build community and deepen our learning. Our workshops focus on the experience of white European Americans, but are open to all. Childcare and scholarships are available.

P lease spread the word by sharing the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/482776855410259/