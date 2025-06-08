Anti-War Cafe

to

Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Christ Presbyterian Church is hosting the Anti-War Café this Sunday!  This month's Café will feature a drumming performance by Madison's Beni Daiko group, open mic, food, and discussions: "Local Palestinian Solidarity Actions including WI Right to Boycott," "The Church, Divestment, and Palestine," "Tax Resistance Continued," and "Mirrors: Between Palestine and the U.S."

Join us anytime 2 - 5 for the Café. Following the cafe, stay for a film screening at 5 pm.

We are very sorry, but we can’t screen No Other Land on June 8 as planned. Instead, we'll show Sarura: The Future is an Unknown Place. Details about the films, and why we postponed No Other Land, here.

Sponsors: Madison Rafah Sister City Project, Madison for a World BEYOND War, Students for Justice in Palestine - UW, Veterans for Peace Madison, Jewish Voice for Peace Madison, Christ Presbyterian Church, Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ, and Interfaith Peace Working Group.

Info

Politics & Activism
to
