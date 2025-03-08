Anti-War Cafe

media release: Saturday, March 8, 12 noon - 3 pm on UW-Madison campus at The Crossing, 1127 University Ave.

We're starting a new monthly gathering of anti-war & anti-genocide activists. Anti-War Café is a time to be together, plan for action, make music & art, eat & drink.

Featuring this month: Talk with Rep Francesca Hong, open mic, crafts, discussion groups

-- Small group discussions on war tax resistance and also right to boycott legislation.

Representative Francesca Hong and the WI Right to Boycott Campaign will lead a discussion on how to stop the Israeli genocide in Palestine, with a focus on a Right to Boycott law which Rep Hong will introduce in the Wisconsin legislature soon. They will share how you can support right to boycott bills. The Right to Boycott law would overturn an anti-BDS law on the books in Wisconsin since 2018 which prohibits state contracts with business entities that boycott Israel.

-- Crafts - button making, seed bracelets, knitting, collage

Get in touch: warabolition1@gmail.com

There is no parking at The Crossing, and there is a Badger game at noon. We suggest you bus, bike or walk