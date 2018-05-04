press release:

De la Rosa’s Antígona: las voces que incendian el desierto (2004) [Antigone: The Voices that Burn in the Desert] is an adaptation of Sophocles’ Antigone that highlights the serial murders of women in Ciudad Juárez, México. With a play where Thebes is Ciudad Juárez and Polynices is a missing woman, de la Rosa's Antigone engages the original Greek classic ultimately transforming it into a powerful contemporary story that subverts gender, space and time. In keeping with Brechtian aesthetics, de la Rosa’s Antigone denies the spectator the possibility of cathartic redemption,demanding, instead, that we become critical and active agents in the fight against femicide (serial murders against women).

WHEN

Friday, May 4, 2018, and Saturday, May 5, 2018, @ 7:00 pm, Play Circle Theater | Memorial Union

The play will be performed in Spanish with supertitles in English. For visually impaired patrons, large print playbills are available with at least one week’s advance notice.