media release: Tickets On Sale Now for WM Student-Led Theatre’s Fall 2021 Production of Antigone.

Antigone will be our first in-person show and is the inaugural production in the Blackbox Theater at the brand-new Madison Youth Arts Center!

Performances will be October 29 & 30 at 7:00pm. All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and must be prepared to show proof of vaccination. Masks are also required for all audience members during performances. Head to our “Show Info” tab for more information on our COVID-19 procedures.

Antigone is the third play in Sophocles’ Theban Trilogy. In the war of the Seven against Thebes, Antigone’s brothers Eteocles and Polynices quarreled over the kingdom of Thebes, ultimately killing each other in battle. In the wake of their deaths, Antigone faces a moral dilemma surrounding the her brothers’ burial. Creon, Antigone’s uncle and the ruler of Thebes, declares that, according to Theban law, only one of the brothers can receive a proper burial; the other must be left unburied and unmourned. But such a decree defies the divine laws of the gods. Antigone must decide whether to bury her brother and face the fury of Creon, or leave him uncovered thus invoking the wrath of the gods. In the tragedy of Antigone, Sophocles examines the morality of divine law as opposed to human law, and which should should reign supreme. Although written over two thousand years ago, Sophocles’ insights and lessons woven into Antigone remain relevant and persuasive today.

WM Student-Led Theatre is a local theater company run entirely by the next generation of producers, designers, and performers.