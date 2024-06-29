Antique Car Show

Bruce Company, Middleton 2830 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Take a stroll in to the past! Join us and the members of the Wisconsin Region Model A Restorers Club and experience some classic cars. Founded in 1957, the club is dedicated to the preservation, use and exhibition of the classic Ford Model A automobiles manufactured from 1928 to 1931. This event is FREE and no pre-registration is required.

Kids & Family, Special Events
608-836-7041
