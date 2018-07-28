Antony & Cleopatra

press release: Egypt, 31 BC.

Mark Antony and Cleopatra are holding a party so loud it’s keeping the neighbors awake in Rome. And you’re invited to opening night!

Madison’s third-favorite comedy group returns with Sloshed Shakespeare: Antony and Cleopatra. It’s the Shakespearean telenovela to end all telenovelas: the story of two powerful, hot-headed lovers who can’t wait for their next fight.

Sloshed Shakespeare is one classic play, six actors, and way too much alcohol. Before the show, one (or more!) performers will be drafted to start drinking, and won’t be allowed to start until they are in no condition to perform. It’s like Drunk History crashed the Folger Library and refused to leave.

Featuring Marie Freese, Nina Davis, Emily Morrison Weeks, Denzel J. Taylor, Mary Wallin, and Jason Compton, with Francisco Torres and Tanis Steed.

July 28, 6 PM, Capital Brewery in Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave.

August 3 & 17, 8 PM, Brink Lounge in Madison 701 E. Washington Ave

August 8, 7:30 PM, High Noon Saloon in Madison 701 E. Washington Ave

Tickets $15, available at madisonshakespeare.org/ reservations