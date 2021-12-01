ONLINE: The Ants and the Grasshopper

media release: Join Edible Communities nationwide for a virtual screening of The Ants and the Grasshopper, an award winning film by filmmakers Raj Patel and Zak Piper, on December 1st. The film is presented in partnership with The Muloma Heritage Center. The screening will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker Zak Piper and Muloma Founders on the connection of climate to kitchen and their work to preserve and protect Black foodways through agricultural land preservation and more. We hope you enjoy this free event and encourage you to donate generously to the work of Muloma Heritage Center. Suggested donation $15 per viewer.