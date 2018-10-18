RSVP for Ants & Antibiotics: Potential Lessons from Nature on Ancient Antibiotic Use

press release:

Tuesday, October 23, 7–8:30 p.m.

Human-Nature Connection Lecture Series: Ants and Antibiotics—Potential Lessons from Nature on Ancient Antibiotic Use. Heidi Horn, research assistant, UW–Madison Department of Bacteriology. Fungus-farming ants have grown fungi—and eaten them—for around 60 million years. These same ants have also used antibiotics for nearly 40 million years. Are there lessons to be learned from these tiny creatures about antibiotic resistance and disease in humans? Fee: $10. Register by October 18.