press release: In celebration of our 15th anniversary we're expanding our community engagement and launching Anything Goes: Musical Matinees with Mike on select Sundays at Café Coda jazz club.

Professor Mike Leckrone will moderate a series of musical conversations that bring together glimpses of pop music history with live performances by Four Seasons Theatre singers and musicians. An endearing glance at the music of the Great American Songbook, the programs will provide an opportunity to learn how American popular music from 1900s-1950s was affected by ragtime, jazz, dance music, big bands, and musical theatre.

Our first Musical Matinee with Mike will be held on Sunday, April 5 with doors open at 2 pm and program at 2:30 pm. Tickets ($10) benefit FST outreach programs.