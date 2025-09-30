7:30 pm on 1/11-23, 2 and 7:30 pm on 1/24, and 2 pm, 1/25.

media release: Climb aboard for a tap-filled classic! Cole Porter’s hilarious musical comedy Anything Goes debuted nearly 90 years ago and was last seen on our stage in 1999. In this tap-dancing romp on the high seas, two unlikely pairs board the S.S. American between New York and England and set sail for true love, a madcap group of passengers, and a boatload of comedic chaos. The 2022 revision includes familiar classics from the Great American Songbook such as “Anything Goes,” “You’re the Top,” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.” This musical will have you rooting for true love to win out in the end. It’s delightful, delicious, and de-lovely.

This production features an all adult cast and runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with a 15 minute intermission.