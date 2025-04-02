Anytime Anywhere Meditation

Join Tergar Madison for a 5-week hybrid workshop designed to make meditation enriching and accessible from anywhere. This program will guide you through the essential topics of awareness, compassion, and wisdom, blending traditional teachings with modern insights. The workshop will be led by Scott Anderson, an experienced meditator and teacher who combines his expertise in meditation with a background in kinesiology to help participants integrate meditation with daily life to support well-being.

Sessions include teachings, guided meditations, and group discussions, offering tools for self-discovery and personal growth.

Wednesdays, April 2-30, 7:00-8:30 PM, Online via Zoom or in person at Tergar Meditation Community of Madison | 301 S. Blount St., Madison

Base Rate: $50

Reduced Rate: $25

Sponsor Rate: $75

If the fees present a barrier to your attendance, please reach out to us at madison.coordinator@tergar.org. No one will be turned away due to a lack of funds.