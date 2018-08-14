× Expand https://www.aoifescott.com/ Aoife Scott

Wild Hog in the Woods & Madison Folk Music Society concert. Special Location: 931 East Main St. (entrance on Brearly Street), Madison, Wisconsin. (Wild Hog's usual location, Wil-Mar, is closed for remodeling.)

Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM, concert begins 7:30 PM.

Admission at the door: $20 donation (no advanced tickets). Proceeds to benefit the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center’s remodeling capital campaign.

press release: Aoife Scott is a daughter of the legendary Black Family, one of the most important musical clans in Ireland. Aoife is rising to the top of the traditional and folk music scene by her own right, in Ireland, the U.S. and the world.

Fragile and ethereal one minute and strong and vibrant the next, Aoife has a dynamic and profound voice, which explores the emotional depths of her lyrics, leaving the audience entranced. Her music has a broad creative scope but is largely influenced by her own roots in folk and traditional Irish music.

Aoife is a true veteran of the Irish and Folk Festival circuit, having performed and headlined at dozens of festivals and venues around the globe and the Midwest, including Milwaukee’s Irish Fest and in Madison the past two years.

Her accolades include being named Best Folk Act at the Irish Post Music Awards, beating stiff competition in the category with the legendary Christy Moore, Dublin folk band Lankum as well as Limerick singer Emma Langford. She also claimed the award of Emerging Artist of the Year at the Live Ireland Awards in June 2018.

In 2019, her most recent song “The December Letter” won Single of the Year at the ALSR Celtic Music Awards (US) and was the most played Christmas song on RTE Radio 1 in December 2018.

Find out more about Aoife Scott:

www.aoifescott.com

www.facebook.com/ aoifescottmusic

www.twitter.com/aoifescott

www.irishpost.com/news/aoife- scott-wins-best-irish-folk- act-at-the-irish-post-music- awards-155761