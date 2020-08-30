press release: The APDA Optimism Walk is a family-friendly fundraising event that offers a short one-half or one mile walk and an important opportunity for friends, families, and individuals coping with Parkinson's to take their passion and concern and turn it into a positive experience aimed to help end Parkinson’s disease. Attendees enjoy a free picnic lunch, raffle prizes, and live music.

Grab your family, friends, and coworkers, and help END PARKINSON’S!

The Wisconsin Optimism Walk is one of more than 18 walks nationwide raising awareness and funds for Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised enable APDA Wisconsin Chapter to continue providing local support and education to those touched by Parkinson’s disease right in your own communities, and also fund scientific research into the causes, prevention, treatments and ultimately the cure.

The American Parkinson Disease Association’s mission is to provide the support, education and research that will help everyone impacted by Parkinson’s disease live life to the fullest – every day. APDA Wisconsin empowers the Wisconsin Parkinson’s community through diverse programs and resources.