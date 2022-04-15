RSVP for APIDA x AASU Gala

press release: The APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee and the Asian American Student Union (AASU) invite you to the third annual APIDA Gala! This will be a formal banquet in celebration of APIDA Heritage Month with social activities, performances, a keynote speaker, and an awards ceremony. Invite your friends and nominate outstanding APIDA students for a Gala Award by Friday, April 15th @ 11:59 pm! The event is free and open to the public. Please indicate your attendance by RSVPing by Wed., April 15th. Symphony Room, Gordon Dining and Event Center. 6-10 p.m. Information: 262-4503, apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu