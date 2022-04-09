APIDA Movie Showing

press release: The Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month Committee invites you to join us for our Moana Movie Night! Join us on Saturday, April 9th from 2:00 PM - 5:30 PM at the Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium to celebrate APIDA Heritage Month 2022. We will be showcasing APIDA students’ short films and watching Moana - a film centered around this year’s theme of Courage in Community. Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium. 2 p.m. Information: 262-4503, apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month 2022: Courage in Community

There are no singular attributes that define the diverse and unique ethnic and cultural groups within the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American community — no food dish, item of clothing, or religious practice — except for the conscious and political choice to unite as one. As Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans, terms have historically been imposed on us by the majority that compress our individual cultures into one homogenous group (terms such as “The Asian Race,” or “The Model Minority,” or “The Wealthiest Race in America”). These terms have marked us as perpetual foreigners and reduced our identities to superficial, and often trivial, similarities. We challenge this and declare that being APIDA empowers us and brings us together. For those of us who have already found an APIDA community on campus or those still waiting to make their way— our voices are stronger together when we find Courage in Community. This April, we invite you to join us in celebrating our empowered APIDA identities!

