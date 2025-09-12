media release: USA | 1979 | DCP | 153 min.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall

Sheen plays Capt. Willard, a military officer sent on a secret mission to assassinate rogue officer Col. Kurtz (Brando) in the darkest days of the Vietnam War. Coppola’s epic retelling of Conrad’s Heart of Darkness co-stars an Oscar-nominated Duvall as the surf-mad Col. Kilgore and the supporting cast includes Dennis Hopper, Harrison Ford, and, in his movie debut, Laurence Fishburne. A new 4K DCP restoration of Apocalypse Now’s original 1979 “roadshow version” will be screened and every attendee will receive a reproduction of the original program booklet.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.