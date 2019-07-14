Apollo 11 50th Anniversary

Washburn Observatory 1401 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Washburn Observatory will be open from 7/14-7/20 at 9:00-11:00 pm for free public observing, weather permitting. Come join us and share the wonders of the night sky on this historic anniversary.

Click here for more information on Washburn Observatory: http://www.astro.wisc.edu/the-public/public-observing-at-washburn/

