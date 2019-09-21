press release: Join the Apollo Chamber Players in concert on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 7:30 PM in the Edgerton Performing Arts Center for their Wisconsin premiere of Croatian Connections.

Croatian Connections, was generously underwritten by Frederic Attermeier, a native of Cudahy, Wisconsin. First premiered in Houston in 2016, the work explores the Croatian inspirations of the 'Father of the String Quartet' Josef Haydn, and music celebrating Croatian cultural heritage. The Wisconsin premiere of this new string quartet inspired by folk music from Croatia and Serbia by NYC-based composer Alexandra du Bois, adds a contemporary perspective - a bridge to common ground through ethnic folk music - between oft-warring cultures.

The Houston-based Apollo Chamber Players “performs with rhythmic flair and virtuosity” (The Strad) and has “found fruitful territory” (Houston Chronicle) through innovative, globally-inspired programming and multicultural new music commissions. A recent winner of the Chamber Music America’s prestigious Residency Partnership award, this quartet has performed for sold-out audiences at Carnegie Hall twice in the past five years, and holds the distinction of being the first American chamber ensemble to record and perform in Cuba since the embargo relaxation. Apollo is featured frequently on American Public Media’s nationally-syndicated program Performance Today.

This concert is in honor of William J. Wartmann whose parents immigrated to America from Croatia.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased online at www.edgertonpac.com or by phone at (608) 561-6093.

This concert is partially funded by the William and Joyce Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts.