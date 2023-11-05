media release: Founded by Ed Durocher, Apollo Suns is a 9-piece instrumental collective from Winnipeg, Manitoba. The band fuses the influence of jazz, rock and psychedelic music, to create their own unique sounds, They have self-released three EPs: ‘Each Day a Different Sun’ (2017), ‘Dawn Offerings’ (2019), ‘A Relationship of Force’ (Color Red, 2021), and were awarded “Instrumental Artist of the Year” at Western Canadian Music Awards in both 2018/2020.

In 2022, Apollo Suns returned to the studio with Juno award-winning producer Ben Kaplan (Five Alarm Funk, Mother Mother, The Rare Americans) to record their latest album, ‘Departures’. The band is signed to the Canadian label Do Right Music, home to The Souljazz Orchestra, Soul Motivators, and Luvmenauts.

Developed over many tours trying out different arrangements and grooves, their new single 'Pluto' became a fan favourite at live shows due to its heavy horns, dynamic groove, and catchy melody. “Pluto is a many-faced god who is capable of great kindness but also is temperamental. We wanted the song and artwork to convey that feeling to listeners.”

Best known for their high-octane live shows, Apollo Suns have captivated audiences at Winnipeg Jazz Festival, Big Fun Festival, Vermont Jazz Fest, and Calgary Stampede. Some of their most notable shows include support slots for The Comet is Coming, Makaya McCraven, Anomalie, The Brooks, and Five Alarm Funk. The core group includes Ed Durocher (Guitar), Tim Iskierski (Drums), Erika Einarson (Percussion), Bryn Herperger (Bass), Garrett Malenko (Trumpet), Benjamin James Hill (Trombone), Aaron Bartel (Bari Sax) and Anatol Rennie (Keyboards/Synths).