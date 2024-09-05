Apophy, Zipper, Effluvium, Nihilism

media release: T4T Community Support Fundraiser at the Crucible on Thursday Sept 5.

T4T Community Support is a trans ran trans mutual aid org.

Diverse heavy line up featuring 3 local Madison bands and one from Chicago.

Nihilism - HC Punk

Effluvium - AntiFascist Goregrind / Death Metal

Zipper - psychedelic heavy metal / thrash

Apophy - extreme metal / RABM from Chicago.