Apophy, Zipper, Effluvium, Nihilism
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: T4T Community Support Fundraiser at the Crucible on Thursday Sept 5.
T4T Community Support is a trans ran trans mutual aid org.
Diverse heavy line up featuring 3 local Madison bands and one from Chicago.
Nihilism - HC Punk
Effluvium - AntiFascist Goregrind / Death Metal
Zipper - psychedelic heavy metal / thrash
Apophy - extreme metal / RABM from Chicago.
Info
