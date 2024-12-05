Appearance & Emptiness in Daily Life

media release: Come explore the nature of reality, and how an understanding of how things actually exist can empower you to view yourself, others and the world in the most beneficial way! Out of confusion and ignorance we misapprehend reality and perceive ourselves in a state of painful isolation from others and our world. We view our limitations as real and we feel stuck. But our limitations are not real. The actual nature of things is emptiness, which means things do not exist outside or separate from our mind, but as mere appearances arising from our mind. Understanding this naturally frees our mind from our sense of limitation and insecurity and fills our mind with happiness. Class includes guided meditation and a teaching. Everyone welcome! No previous experience needed. $10/class (free for members)