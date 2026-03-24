Apple Orchid Work Days - Volunteer Sign Up

media release: We manage an abandoned apple orchard of about a hundred trees. This year appears to have a bumper crop. We need your help clearing out run away growth. In exchange, we’ll be hosting a apple-picking and cider-making event in September and volunteers will be invited! Experience is not required. We will have enough experienced folks on hand to lead groups.

Our first meet up will be Sunday, Apr. 19 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. See below to sign up.

Details

The orchard is just down the road from us in Cooksville, Wisconsin. We’re a 30-minute drive south out of Madison. Exact directions will be provided to volunteers.

We’ll provide tools for cutting and moving brush, grass, and other vegetation as well as safety equipment, but please bring along your own if available. We’ll have water and snacks, but again, please feel free to bring more along.

RSVP to Attend

Please head over and fill out the following Google Form with your information and potential availability. Indicating you may be free on any particular date does not obligate you to attend, but helps me gauge best fit for the most people: https://forms.gle/pkNQZMz2Sry6oFau8

Also, please fill out the Low Technology Institute’s liability waiver, available here: https://forms.gle/r9sxfdHRGFHzuLbWA

Please direct any questions to Scott: scott@lowtechinstitute.org.