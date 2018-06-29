Appleseed Collective

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Brewgrass Fridays, in partnership with Door County Brewing Company, features performances by some of the nation’s best bluegrass bands and a traditional Fish Fry held every Friday night of the season. Free (on the plaza).

The Appleseed Collective is a four-piece Americana band that's toured these United States since 2010, serving up songs new and old—barn-burners, old soul jazz, airy mood pieces, bluesy digressions—to crowds hungry for more. Their music is a rich Dixie-Gypsy roots-music mélange with a modern twist, a long-simmering stew of old-time, ragtime, and bluegrass constantly refreshed—like the Melting Pot itself—with immigrant sounds and international spices.  

"This is music best served alongside a roaring campfire, but that also has the ability to challenge the rafters of any grand arena." —Joshua Pickard, Beats Per Minute

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
