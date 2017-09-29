Appleton Octoberfest

press release:

September 29 & 30, 2017

Octoberfest weekend kicks off with License to Cruise, a classic car show on Friday night at 6 p.m. Complete with about 400 classic cars, live music and great food, you won't want to miss one of Appleton's largest car shows.

On Saturday, come to Appleton's largest block party. Music starts as early as 9 a.m., the full band line up is available on the music page. Arts and Crafts and the Family Fun area are also available at 9 a.m. And, don't forget about all the great food booths; local not-for-profits put in a lot of time and hard work to raise money for their organizations during this one day event.

Remember...bring your ID if you plan to purchase beer tickets. Everyone will be carded. Beer ticket sales are from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Beer sales end at 5:30 p.m. and the event ends at 6 p.m.